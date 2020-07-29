Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom has, on behalf of the Government and people of Benue State, congratulated the President, African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, on his clearance after a corruption probe by an independent review panel.

The Governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, posited that Dr Adesina’s exoneration from the 16 allegations levelled against him confirms the fact that he has distinguished himself as an honest and transparent administrator who has creditably led AfDB as its chief executive in the past five years.

The Governor further stated that the outcome of the independent panel’s review attests to the fact that Dr Adesina is competent to head the bank for another term.

‘Governor Ortom says having worked with Dr Adesina in the Federal Executive Council as Ministers and known that he is a man of probity and an enviable reputation, he was optimistic that a review of the report by the group which accused the AfDB President of corruption would be proved wrong.

‘The Governor encourages Dr Adesina to consider the development as an inspiration to offer greater service to the African continent and its partners through the bank.

‘He wishes the AfDB President hitch-free re-election next month and successful second tenure,’ the statement read in part.