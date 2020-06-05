Uche Usim, Abuja

Hopes of Dr Akinwunmi Adesina retaining his seat as the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB) for a second and final term brightened on Friday, as the High Representative for Infrastructure Development at the African Union, Mr Raila Odinga, joined 15 African Heads of State and other relevant stakeholders to support the embattled regional bank chief.

With this development, the anti-Adesina forces are thinning out as the first United States representative on the board of the Bank, Harold Doley, has also written to the US Secretary of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin, insisting that supporting the Adesina remains a good business for the United States.

Nonetheless, Odinga in a statement, noted that the allegations levelled against Adesina were “attempts to derail and disrupt” the institution at a time the world was focused on addressing the rampaging COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the allegations border mainly on favouring Nigerians working in AfDB by Adesina.

Odinga said: “Available information points to some elements bent on circumventing the clearly articulated and well-tested governance and procedures by the bank.

“We reject this attempt to operate outside the laws governing the operations of the bank. If not checked, they can destabilize a well-functioning institution at a time the continent needs it the most.

“Under the leadership of President Akinwumi Adesina, the AfDB has made commendable strides” he noted.

Odinga, who was the leader of Kenya’s opposition party between 2013 and January 2018, advised those who “have misguided agendas to cease and desist” saying “this is the time to stabilise AfDB, not destabilise it”.

The AU special envoy recalled that the whistleblowers’ allegations had been investigated by the bank’s Executive Board through its relevant committee as enshrined in its books and were determined to be baseless.

While the African Heads of State, professional bodies and other stakeholders have elected to go with decisions of the ethics committee,, the US government on its part picked holes with the committee’s report and requested for a fresh, independent probe into the allegations.

However, the AfDB board, on Friday, succumbed to US pressure by agreeing to an independent review of the committee’s report that exonerated Adesina.

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Adesina of Nigeria’s support throughout the journey.