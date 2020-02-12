Tony O. Elumelu, CON, has congratulated the African Development Bank (AfDB), and AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina, on their commitment to African entrepreneurship, with the disbursement of $2.5million seed capital to the AfDB-sponsored beneficiaries of the 2019 TEF Entrepreneurship Programme. $2.5m was released recently, with the remainder expected to be disbursed to the entrepreneurs in Q12020.

The AfDB commitment follows the recent $8.5 million disbursement from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to 2,648 entrepreneurs in the Sahel region and Africa more broadly, and further accelerates the economic empowerment generated by the Tony Elumelu Foundation. In 2019, the Foundation significantly increased the scale and reach of it impact, with the number of beneficiaries of its flagship Entrepreneurship Programme rising from its annual commitment of 1,000, to 5,150, in collaboration with global and African partners.

With its commitment to strengthen small and medium-sized enterprises and develop young entrepreneurs, AfDB joined the growing list of global development institutions benefiting from the Tony Elumelu Foundation’s unique model of identifying, training, mentoring and funding entrepreneurs and start-ups across Africa. The partnership demonstrates the implementation of the AfDB’s ten-year “Jobs for Youth in Africa” strategy, launched in 2016, to support the creation of 25 million meaningful jobs across the continent.

The partnership illustrates TEF’s willingness to share its infrastructure and know-how, with others who share the mission to empower young African entrepreneurs and TEF’s goal of creating millions of jobs, as well as generating

billions in revenue, to catalyse economic growth across the continent.

The Foundation is currently accepting applications to the 2020 cohort of its flagship Entrepreneurship Programme on TEFConnect.com, Africa’s digital hub for entrepreneurs.

TomTom Freshlime answer to consumers’ need –Adeboye, Cabury MD

Cadbury Nigeria Plc has reinforced its leadership of the Nigerian candy market with the introduction of TomTom Freshlime, the latest variant of its iconic TomTom candy brand.

Described as ‘Cool with a Zing’, TomTom Freshlime is a lemon-green candy, with white stripes that offers the taste buds an exciting sensory experience of the freshness of lime and the coolness for which TomTom is known for.

Speaking at the media launch held at the premises of the company in Ikeja, Yimika Adeboye, Managing Director, Cadbury West Africa, revealed that the addition of TomTom Freshlime to the TomTom family is a response to feedback from consumers for more innovative products and part of the company’s innovation strategy, staying true to its mandate to deliver world-class snacking experience.

Frederick Mordi, Head of Corporate and Government Affairs, Cadbury West Africa, in his welcome address, expressed delight in the brand which has come a long way and maintained a strong dominance in the candy market. Referring to Philip Kotler, the ‘Father of Marketing,’ who said it is no longer enough to satisfy customers, but that they must be delighted, Mordi assured all that the company will continue to create value for its consumers by seeking creative ways to delight them.

“TomTom has consistently maintained its leadership position as Nigeria’s Number One Candy by being constantly innovative. Innovation is one of the hallmarks of super brands. That is the reason we are launching TomTom Freshlime today. We will continue to create value for our consumers by developing brands that satisfy their needs. But beyond just satisfying their needs, we also believe in delighting our consumers ,” he stressed

In her remarks, Adebola Williams, Category Lead, Gum and Candy, Cadbury West Africa, thanked consumers for helping to make TomTom a resounding success and globally recognisable brand. According to her, the introduction of TomTom Freshlime is in response to the call of consumers for soothing relief with a blend of trusted Tom Tom menthol flavour and zing of lime. Lime is one of the more popular ingredients utilised by Nigerians to soothe sore throat and cough.

Since the introduction of the classic black and white striped TomTom in 1970, Tom Tom Honey lemon and TomTom Strawberry variants have been introduced into the market. The TomTom brand will be 50 this year, setting the stage for more innovation and excitement on offer to its consumers.

The TomTom brand during its POWER OF COOL activation roll outs, recently signed top Nigerian rap act, Phyno, and singing sensation Teni, as its Brand Ambassadors.

Lumos Nigeria appoints Adebajo CEO

•Reiterates commitment to powering Nigerian households one solar system at a time

Lumos Nigeria, Nigeria’s leading solar power and off-grid energy solutions provider, has announced the appointment of Mrs. Adepeju Adebajo as Chief Executive Officer, effective February 1, 2020.

Adepeju has nearly three decades of multi-sector experience in the public sector, Industry, Consulting and Finance. In her previous roles, she served as the Commissioner of Agriculture in Ogun State; MD/CEO Mouka Limited; MD/CEO UTC Nigeria plc, CEO-Cement for Nigeria at Lafarge and as Managing Director at WAPCO Nigeria Plc; former Managing Director, Project Management Office & Geocycle at Lafarge Africa Plc.

Lumos Nigeria new CEO formerly headed strategic planning, brand management and product development at leading financial institution, UBA Plc to name a few. She has also served in Public Affairs and Communication roles.

Commenting on Adebajo’s appointment, Lumos Global’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Alistair Gordon said; “We are pleased to have Mrs. Adepeju Adebajo join the team to lead the company into the next phase as we seek new frontiers for growth and provide affordable power solutions in Nigeria. . Mrs. Adepeju is a great addition to the Lumos team, and we trust in her wealth of experience and ability to lead the team to new achievements.”

In her remarks, Adebajo reiterated her commitment to spearheading Lumos Nigeria to deliver on its promise to provide solar-powered solutions to millions of Nigerian households and small businesses by 2025.

“I am excited to join the leadership of Lumos Nigeria and help provide affordable power to millions of homes and businesses in Nigeria. I am very passionate about this, as power is pivotal to improving standards of living, just as it is critical to enabling enterprises create wealth and generate employment for our population”.

Lumos, Nigeria’s foremost affordable Solar Power provider reinstates her commitment to light up Nigeria one home, one business and one community at a time.