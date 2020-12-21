The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved its 2021 Borrowing Programme plan.

According to the document, $10.4 billion is to be raised in debt capital markets to help finance the bank’s projects and programmes in Africa.

The regional bank is active in various international capital markets including the US dollar, Euro, Australian dollar and Pound sterling. The Bank will continue to promote the development of African Capital markets with the issue of local currency denominated debt to facilitate the financing of its local currency operations, alongside other initiatives.

In the socially responsible investment arena, the Bank continues to be active and a regular issuer of Green and Social Bonds, as highlighted by its award winning and landmark $3 billion, three-year “Fight Covid-19” Social Bond earlier this year. The African Development Bank has also continued to use its ‘High 5’ operational priorities as a platform to issue 19 theme bonds, including ‘Improve the Quality of the Life for the People of Africa’ and ‘Light Up and Power Africa’ bonds.

The African Development Bank is rated triple-A by all the major international rating agencies with a stable outlook and is also rated by the ESG (Environmental Social and Governance) rating agencies.