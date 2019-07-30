The African Development Bank (AfDB), has advised African governments to focus much of their creative efforts on job creation for the youth rather than being concerned about GDP growth figures.

Speaking on recently on a panel at the 2019 Tony Elumelu Foundation Entrepreneurship Forum, Akinwumi Adesina, the AfDB president, proposed the establishment of a Youth Entrepreneurship Investment Bank.

This initiative, he said, will focus 100 per cent on providing funding for start-ups, small and medium enterprises across Africa.

He said while it was good to focus on how to grow the GDP, the emphasis should be on economic growth that could create quality jobs for the people.

Adesina, who was Nigeria’s minister of agriculture, cautioned financial institutions to stop citing risk as reason for restricting access to entrepreneurship funding, advising them to come up with safeguards to mitigate the risks.

“Its time for African leaders to shift from youth empowerment to youth investment,” he said.

“We need to set up Youth Entrepreneurship Investment Bank. This bank needs to unlock the entrepreneurial initiative in our youths by looking at assets and not risks,” he said.