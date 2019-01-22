Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

President and Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, (ABUAD), Chief Afe Babalola (SAN), has suggested to the National Universities Commission and the Ministry of Education to adopt unified examinations for graduating students; in every course in Nigerian universities.

Babalola described the idea as an effective tool to bring about quality education in the country and discourage the culture of laziness in the system.

The senior lawyer added that his university has partnered NUC, to move the institution beyond the minimum standard set by the Commission, and added that this necessitated the giant strides and records the university has recorded in the country.

Babalola said these, yesterday, during the 10th matriculation ceremony and award conferment on ABUAD alumni who had done the institution proud in their academic and career pursuits.

At the twin events, Miss Ekpo Naomi , got the star prize of N525,000 as the Best Graduating Student ever produced by the university, since inception in 2010; among other alumni who were honoured.

“I want to suggest to NUC and the Ministry of education that in order to maintain quality and high standard in Nigerian universities , the final year in all programmes across all our universities should take the same national final examinations. In this way, every university shall work hard to ensure that their students pass the national examination thereby ensuring high standard in teaching and learning,” he stated.

In her response, Ekpo assured that the awardees shall continue to strive harder to make ABUAD a global institution.