From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), Chief Afe Babalola, SAN, has called on President Mohammadu Buhari to pay a visit to the university and the 400-bed Afe Babalola Multi-System Hospital(AMSH), saying the university moulds good character and the health institution is a model to revamp the health sector in the country.

He also said that Nigeria would only have a functional education if universities are made fertile grounds to acquire degrees as well as sound and good character.

Babalola spoke during the matriculation ceremony of the university for the 2021/22 session and the 4th anniversary of AMSH held at ABUAD on Monda.

‘I challenge the council of traditional rulers to go and pass a resolution and ask President Muhammadu Buhari to come here and see what we are doing.

‘Former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo was here, Goodluck Jonathan was here and why can’t President Buhari be here to see how we are contributing to nation-building?,’ he asked.

Babalola promised that every equipment and competent personnel required will be acquired by the hospital to ensure that AMSH stops medical tourism in Nigeria.

The founder, while addressing the matriculants, congratulated the parents, saying they have chosen the best university in this part of the world that offers good and reliable certificates as well as infusing good morals in students.

‘ABUAD was not just set up for certificate acquisition, we also mould character. I know that we can only get it right in this country in terms of functional education if universities are places where you get certificates as well as promote good character.

‘That is why whatever certificate you get here will open doors for you because we believe in character building. Without character, education will be useless.

‘If you comply with our rules, you will come out with high class and you will be rewarded. This is the only university that rewards scholarships.

‘ABUAD started 12 years ago with 240 students, who completed their degrees in time and with some of them moving up to earn their PhDs.

‘We have the best credible and reliable academic calendars in this country. Whether we have COVID-19, COVID 30 or 50, we will not stop going to school. We will never stop opening this school for learning.’

In his remarks, the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe, commended the hospital for saving the lives of thousands of Ekiti residents and other people from other parts of the country, saying the institution has contributed immensely to the economic and social wellbeing of the populace.

‘The value of equipment put here and the numbers of professionals showed that AMSH is one hospital that can be relied on. Whatever you can get in Indian hospitals, you will get here in AMSH. Afe Babalola is contributing his quota, doing well for humanity and giving hope to the hopeless.’