Tunde Olofintila

As part of its giving back to the society, Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), will on Monday, May 13, 2019, commence a one-month training for unemployed graduates and high-school leavers in Agripreneur.

A statement by ABUAD’s Head of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Tunde Olofintila, said the training which will take place at the expansive ABUAD Enterprise Farm is in collaboration with the UNESCO Chair on Entrepreneurship and Sustainable Education.

To participate in the training, candidates from each of the 16 local government areas of the state will be nominated by their local governments or their paramount rulers.

During the month-long residential training, which will come with free feeding and accommodation, candidates will be trained in the establishment and processing of mango, cassava, moringa and fishery.

At the end of the training, each successful candidate will get start-up seedlings and N150,000.

The new initiative is in addition to the annual Afe Babalola Agricultural Expo during which the ABUAD founder, Aare Afe Babalola, doles out N1 million to the best farmer in the state and N250,000 to the best farmer in each of the 16 local government areas of the state.