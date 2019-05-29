Adewale Banjo

Founder of Afe Babalola University (ABUAD), Chief Afe Babalola, has said problems confronting the nation will be solved, if President Muhammadu Buhari could restructure the constitution and revert to true federalism in his second term.

He said restructuring of Nigeria is the only solution to end underdevelopment of the country.

Babalola, who stated this in a message to Nigerians and particularly to the new President Buhari-led administration on Democracy Day anniversary, urged the people and the Federal Government to adopt the biblical injunction to ‘first seek the Kingdom of God and its righteousness and all other things will follow.’

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria said time it was when the naira was stronger than the Dollar. He said, indeed, at some point in the past, it was 95k (less than N1) to $1, but now it is N365 to $1.

The legal luminary said begging, which used to be an abomination has become the order of the day in the society.

“Go to any ceremony, whether in the church, the mosque or any social gathering, they are there in quantum plying their trade. Life was safe on the road, in the house and on the farm but now, insecurity is a recurring decimal in the country.

“Farming was then the mainstay of the economy, but now it has been abandoned.

“Unemployment was unknown, but now most of the graduates churned out by the country’s tertiary institutions are largely unemployed as a result of which many of them have become Okada riders.

“Food was in abundance, but now importation of food has taken over. Kidnapping and Armed robbery only existed in the dictionary, but now they have become stark and worrisome realities.

“Cattle Rearers were very friendly, only using sticks to control their animals, but now they are armed with sophisticated weapons like AK 47. Political office holders, at all levels, earned only sitting allowances, but now, politics has become the only lucrative business in town.”