As part of its corporate social responsibility, Afe Babalola University (ABUAD), Ado-Ekiti, will, on Monday, May 13, commence a one-month training for

unemployed graduates and secondary school leavers in Agripreneur.

A statement by ABUAD’s Head of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Tunde Olofintila, yesterday, said the training, which will take place at the expansive ABUAD Enterprise Farm, is in collaboration with the UNESCO Chair on Entrepreneurship & Sustainable Education.

Beneficiaries will be nominated by their local governments or paramount rulers. During the month-long residential training, which will come with free feeding, they will also learn processing of Mango, Cassava, Moringa and Fishery.

The new initiative is in addition to the Annual Afe Babalola Agricultural Expo during which ABUAD Founder, Aare Afe Babalola (SAN) doles out N1 million to the best farmer in the state and N250,000 to the best farmer in each of the 16 local government areas of the state.