Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Former Lagos State governor and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III will be honored with honorary degrees by the Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD) during its convocation slated for October 19.

Also to be conferred with honours are the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe and an entrepreneur and Chairman, Greeen Energy International Limited, Prof. Anthony Adegbulugbe.

At the convocation, no fewer than 99 graduands will bag first class degrees out of 979.

Addressing a press conference in ABUAD yesterday,the acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Smaranda Olarinde, revealed that 1088 will bag Bachelor and postgraduate degrees.

Olarinde said 979 and 109 will bag Bachelor and Master’s degrees respectively.

He clarified that Tinubu was not chosen on the basis of political affiliation or exploit, but due to his contributions to humanity.

Olarinde said the university had risen in the last one decade emerging the fastest growing citadel of learning in Africa and veritable avenue for moral rebranding and research.

She said the university’s Law faculty has been rated the best by the National Universities Commission (NUC) with the construction of Moot Court, Law Clinic, modern e-library, Lexis Nexis and Computer Law and other accessories that could conveniently take care of 1,500 students.

The acting VC added that Chief Afe Babalola has been leveraging on his contacts across the world to broker partnerships between ABUAD and other foreign universities in Europe, Asia and America.

“It is on his shoulders we often lean to veer into the future of functional, quality and reformatory education in Nigeria. Even though we have overshot our expectations, we will not stop growing until we realise our plan of becoming one of the 100 best universities in the world,” she said.