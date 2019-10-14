Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Former Lagos State governor and the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, will be garlanded with honourary degrees by Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD) during its convocation slated for Saturday, October 19.

Also to be conferred with honours are the Obi of Onitsha, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe and an entrepreneur and Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Greeen Energy International Limited, Prof. Anthony Adegbulugbe.

No fewer than 99 graduands will bag First Class degrees out 979 to be churned out by the institution at the ceremony.

Addressing a press conference in ABUAD on Monday to herald the week-long 10th anniversary of the University and its 7th convocation ceremony, the institution’s Acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Smaranda Olarinde, revealed that a total of 1,088 students will bag bachelor’s and postgraduate degrees.

Reeling out the breakdown of the graduands, Olarinde said 979 and 109 will bag Bachelor and Masters degrees, respectively.

The Acting VC clarified that Tinubu was not chosen on the basis of political affiliation or exploits, but due to “his contributions to humanity.”

“We didn’t consider Senator Bola Tinubu owing to political affiliation – because ABUAD is not a political entity – but for his contributions to humanity, which surpasses that of anybody in Nigeria,” she said.

Olarinde said the University had risen within the last one decade, emerging as the fastest-growing citadel of learning in Africa and becoming a veritable avenue for moral rebranding and research, and launching Nigeria higher on the world map of academically-viable countries.

Speaking further on the honourary degrees, Olarinde said: “The quartet deserves to be celebrated. The beauty of honourary degrees is that, they are awarded to persons who are deserving of such honours having excelled in character and useful application of such intellect and academic excellence.

“In many cases, honourary degrees are rated higher than the degrees we all study to obtain since so many parameters are considered before they are bestowed on persons deserving them; so the persons we chose deserve to be celebrated,” he said.

About the superlative exploits made by the institution in ten years, the Acting VC said the University’s 400-bed ABUAD teaching hospital had made breakthroughs in brain surgery, open heart surgery, ophthalmic surgery, acute renal dialysis and daily medical interventions.

She said the University’s Faculty of Law had been rated the best by the National Universities Commission (NUC) with the construction of Moot Court, Law Clinic, modern e-Library, Lexis Nexis and Computer Law and other accessories that can conveniently take care of 1,500 students.

The Acting VC added that the founder of the University, Chief Afe Babalola (SAN) had been leveraging his contacts across the world to broker partnerships between ABUAD and other foreign universities in Europe, Asia and America.

She said: “We are greatly indebted to our founder, Chief Afe Babalola, for giving the needed support that has made us overshot our expectations in the first ten years. It is on his shoulders we often lean to veer into the future of functional, quality and reformatory education in Nigeria.

“Even though we have overshot our expectations, we will not stop growing until we realise our plan of becoming one of the best 100 universities in the world,” she said.