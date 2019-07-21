Gabriel Dike

The Association for Formidable Educational Development (AFED) has tasked the Federal Government and stakeholders to tackle the 10.5million out-of-school-children scourge. AFED observed that Nigeria with over 150 million population has the highest number of out-of-school-children more than the population of many African countries.

The President of AFED, Mr. Emmanuel Orji, who stated this ahead of the maiden edition of Africa Education Conference scheduled for Thursday, July 25, in Lagos, said it was important to address the out-of-school children scourge in the country with all sincerity.

The AFED boss said a former presidential aspirant and educationist, Prof Pat Utomi; legal luminary Mr. Femi Falana; Prof James Tooley from University of Birmingham and Lagos State commissioner nominee, Mrs. Folasholade Adefisayo would speak at the event. The association has on so many occasions said that government can reduce the number of out-of-school children if conscious and concrete collaboration are established with low-fee- paying schools association like AFED.”