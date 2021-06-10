From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Acclaimed poet, essayist and professor of Creative Writing, Esijolomi Anthony Afejuku of the Department of English and Literature, University of Benin, will today deliver the university’s 245th inaugural lecture.

The lecture entitled: “The Autobiography of Nigeria” slated for 4pm at the Akin Deko Main Auditorium will be presided over by the Vice-Chancellor, Lilian Imuetinyan Salami.

A Fellow of the Literary Society of Nigeria, member of the Nigerian Academy of Letters, Justice of the Peace and author of three volumes of poems: An Orchard of Wishes, A Garden of Moods and A Spring of Sweets, Afejuku bagged B.A. and M.A. degrees from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria and a Ph.D from the University of Benin.

He recently delivered the second combined convocation lecture of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, where he spoke on the topic: “Anticipating the Birthday Boy.”

A member of the editorial board of The Daily Times, Afejuku is married to Augusta Alero Afejuku and blessed with children.