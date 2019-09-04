Enyimba goalkeeper, Theophilus Afelokhai, has called on the technical crew of the Super Eagles to give him a chance to stand between the sticks for the team.

Afelokhai frowned bitterly at just being invited to the senior national team on previous occasions without tasting action for the team.

In a chat with Brila FM, monitored by Soccernet.ng, the experienced goalkeeper said he dreams of playing in Europe in a bid to have a chance of manning the goalpost for the Super Eagles.

“I just pray to God to give me a better club out of this country, for me to move on my career, because they believe more in the professionals outside there.

“And it’s not by only call up, when you call me, give me the chance to prove myself. I want to play; I want to contribute to my country. I thank the national team coaches for the few times they have called me, but I desire the chance to play beyond the call ups.”

Afelokhai was in goal when Enyimba FC defeated Rahimo FC 5-0 in Aba to qualify to the next round of the CAF Champions League, where they will meet Sudan’s Al Hilal.