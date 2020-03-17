Chinelo Obogo and Vincent Kalu

Afenifere has called for an open inquiry into what caused the gas explosion which occurred yesterday at Abule Ado in Amuwo Odofin Area of Lagos State and killed dozens of people.

In a statement signed by the spokesperson, Yinka Odumakin, the organisation said the call for an open inquiry is based on the statement made by the Chief of Army staff, Tukur Buratai who said that members of the Boko Haram terrorist group had entered Lagos.

“Afenifere is distressed by the Lagos explosion that killed scores of people on Sunday and destroyed many properties. Our hearts go to all the families who are victims of this great tragedy as we pray for the repose of all souls who perished in the sad occurence.

“We call for an open inquiry into this incident coming three weeks after the Chief of Army staff announced the presence of Boko Haram in Lagos. The explosion targeting a missionary girls school and the impact of it being felt kilometers from the scene with cars parked at far distance having their windscreens shattered make us to reject the different causes the explosion has been ascribed to without any investigation.

We hold our breath until a forensic investigation is done to ascertain the real cause of this explosion that has left so many families bereaved,” the statement read.Similarly, the Association of Anambra State Development Unions (AASDU), Lagos State, in a press statement, by its President, Chief Vincent Osakwe and Publicity Secretary, Metu Ejike, urged the state government to compensate the victims, as the damage was too much for them to bear, especially, at this period when the crunching economic situation is asphyxiating everybody.

The association also prayed for God to give the Catholic Church the fortitude to bear the huge loss.

“The Lagos State government should as a matter of urgency constitute a high powered Commission of Inquiry into the Abule Ado explosion, where over 23 innocent souls were despatched to their untimely graves, and over 60 writhing in pains at various hospitals because of injuries they sustained.

“ In the same vein, adequate monetary compensation should be paid to the victims for them to find their feet again.

This becomes germane in view of the excruciating economic situation in the country that is suffocating everyone.

“ The failure of the Lagos State government to immediately come up with a Commission of Inquiry may open the windows for all manners of conspiracy theories to fly around, which will not be good for the image of the state and country,” the statement emphasised.