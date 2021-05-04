By Chukwudi Nweje

YORUBA socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to set in motion machinery for a people’s constitution.

It warned that the only way to pull Nigeria back from the precipice of a failed state on which it is standing is to restructure. It vowed to pursue restructuring and true federalism under which each federating unit in the country will enjoy self-determination, noting that such would institutionalise true federalism.

“Afenifere felt that there are reasons to express fear over the fact that Nigeria is on the verge of becoming a failed state going by the myriad of problems and crises that are presently bedeviling the country.

“And, the only way to prevent a total collapse is to restructure. This restructuring is to encapsulate a return to true federalism under which each federating unit in the country will enjoy self determination. At the moment, Nigeria seems to be bleeding in its various arteries.

“Kidnapping, terrorism, herders/farmers’ clashes, banditry, socio-economic problems, high unemployment, hyper-inflation, Boko Haram insurgency etc. are the order of the day. The problem of Boko Haram insurgency has reached such a peak that some areas in Niger State have been taken over by the bandits according to the governor of that state.

“This is in addition to parts of Sambisa Forest that the terrorist group has cordoned off. It is also in addition to various kidnapping and slaughtering activities the terrorists are carrying out in different parts of the country.”

The group said that since its formation 70 years ago, the group has consistently agitated for true federalism as well as promoted it in the various constitutional conferences that took place before and after Nigeria gained