If there had been doubts that Nigeria has become a battlefield and fast becoming a failed state, the unprovoked, dastardly killings and arson that took place in Igangan, Ibarapa at the weekend should remove the doubts.

This was the verdict of pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, while reacting to the killings and burning of property in the community.

A statement by Afenifere leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo issued Jare Ajayi, expressed regret that the incident could still happen in spite of the alarm sounded by Gen. Ajibola Kunle Togun (retd), chairman, Oyo State security network, code-named Amotekun.

Togun had alerted the nation on Thursday last week of imminent invasion of South West by bandits from some West African countries.

According to Afenifere, a more serious government would have, from the moment the alarm was raised by a former director of military intelligence, like Togun, swung into action to ensure such a gory incident did not happen anywhere.

“The failure of the Federal Government controlled security apparatuses to prevent the carnage from happening, despite prior warning, makes it difficult for us to dismiss insinuations in some quarters of complicity from the high level of government. This suspicion is strengthened by the fact that the devilish bandits operated for four solid hours without being checked by either the police or the military. It is so sad.”