Chinelo Obogo

Afenifere has said that it does not accept that the tragic death of Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, Tolulope Arotile, is an accident.

In a statement issued by the organisation’s publicity secretary, Yinka Odumakin, the organisation is demanding a coroner’s inquest to confirm how the 24-year-old died and how an attempted stop and greet could have a deadly impact. It said it will only believe that Arotile’s death was an accident when a coroner’s inquest says so.

“Unofficial accounts say she just returned from a combat operation before she was knocked down to death.

We therefore do not accept that her death was an accident until the report of a coroner says how she died and how a supposed attempt to stop and greet could come with a death impact.

“We say this against what is known of the infiltration of the forces by sympathizers and agents of Boko Haram.

We recall the report years back of such agents revealing the routes and timing of movements of our troops to Boko Haram who ambushed them.

The inquiry shouid look into all the links of the colleague who killed her and we must know the identity.

“Meanwhile, we sympathise with the grieving family of Tolulope who have been thrown into deep mourning following the killing of their ft daughter not in combat but within the barrack,” Odumakin said.