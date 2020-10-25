Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The pan Yoruba Socio-cultural organization, Afenifere has declared that it did not send quit notice to the Igbo living in any part of Yoruba land.

The group said all Nigerians have the right to live in any part of the country as provided by the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigera.

A video which has gone viral on the social media shows that the group has given ultimatum to Igbo living in all parts of Yoruba land to vacate the region.

But, the leader of Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti in a statement personally signed debunked the video, saying it did not emanate from Afenifere.

Fasoranti said the group has nothing to do with person or group of people who released the video on the social media.

He therefore disowned the alleged quit notice to Igbo in Yoruba land and urged the Igbo to continue to live peacefully wherever they are.

While urging Nigerians to embrace peace, the Yoruba leader called for harmonious relationship among all the various ethnic groups in the country.