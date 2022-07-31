By Chukwudi Nweje, Lagos

The leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, has disowned the social media account alleged to belong to him.

In a statement Sunday, the National Publicity Secretary of the organisation, Jare Ajayi, said the social media account in the name of Adebanjo is fake and was “created by mischievous persons for nefarious objectives.

“It is hereby being clearly stated that Chief Adebanjo has no social media account of any sort, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook etc. Whenever he has anything to say to the public, he does so directly by addressing the Press, through an interview or a Press Statement. He also addresses the public through the Secretary-General or the National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere. The social media account was created by mischievous persons for nefarious objectives as could be gleaned from one of the posts purporting to explain why Adebanjo is supporting Mr Peter Obi in the forthcoming presidential election in 2023 instead of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, a Yorubaman. Adebanjo usually speaks directly with the Press, both print and electronic, any information purporting to have emanated from the said ‘social media account’ should be totally disregarded”, Ajayi said.

Some electronic media, had on Saturday, quoted from a Twitter handle where Adebanjo was purported to have explained why he is supporting the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, rather than that of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

But, Ajayi quoted Adebanjo as saying that his support for Obi is “more fundamental and constitutional than the reason purported in the spurious social media account.”

“Adebanjo does not have any social media account, whatever is found in the Twitter account could not be said to have come from him. He has no such accounts as he speaks directly to the media or causes his views to be channelled to the public via the organisation’s Secretary General or the National Publicity Secretary. The media and members of the public are hereby enjoined to disregard any statement purported to have been sourced from Pa Adebanjo’s social media account because he has none,” Ajayi said.