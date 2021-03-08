By Lukman Olabiyi

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere and the Aare onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams have applauded the joint efforts of all the security operatives in Ibarapa, Oyo State on the arrest of alleged kidnap kingpin, Iskilu Abdullah Wakili.

The joint team of Ibarapa security operatives, including Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Vigilante and other groups arrested Wakili and three others after several attempts culminating in a gun battle yesterday.

He was nabbed barely seven days after his second-in-command, Isiaka Muhammadu, was arrested alongside four others by the Oyo State chapter of OPC on the directives of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland.

The suspects had been handed over to the Divisional police office, Igbo Ora, Oyo State.

In a separate statements, the National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin and

Adam’s Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, hailed the joint security team, saying the efforts paid off, coming at a time Wakili and his gang had made life unbearable for the people of Ibarapa and its environs.

Adams’s statement read: “It is a good development and a positive signal to other criminal elements that the southwest is no longer an abode for bandits, kidnappers and criminal herders. I commend all the members of the joint security team that have made this possible because with the video at my disposal, it was purely a neat job.

“With this development, I think the whole world will agree with me that the fight against insurgency, Kidnapping and banditry needs native intelligence, information gathering and grassroots support from local securities and operatives. As I have said earlier that the effort to rid the southwest of bandits and kidnappers was to complement the efforts of the police and in doing that, it is also very important for the police to support the local security operatives because they are always at the grassroots and they have their ears to the ground on local security matters.”