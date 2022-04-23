By Chukwudi Nweje, Lagos

Pan Yoruba socio-political organisation Afenifere has described the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, as a colossus, who was vast in contemporary and ancient Yoruba history.

In a condolence message signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, the organisation noted that the late Oba raised the bar of Obaship, not only in Yorubaland but in the whole if Nigeria and Africa, to a very high pedestal.

“The late Alaafin was a personification of royalty and nobility in every sense of the word. He was a colossus because he was at home in discussing virtually any subject – particularly those bordering on any aspect of Yoruba history, contemporary and ancient. Oba Adeyemi III raised the bar of Obaship in Yorubaland, in Nigeria, nay in Africa, to a very high pedestal”, Ajayi said.

Afenifere described the late Oba Adeyemi as a strong-willed monarch, who stood firm in his beliefs and was never afraid to express his opinion no matter how controversial they may be.

It further said, ” One other thing that stood for the late Alaafin was his readiness to stand by whatever he believed in irrespective of the controversy such a position might generate. Such is one of the virtues of purposeful leadership.”

The condolence message read in part, “Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, who ascended the throne at age 31 in 1970, was really prepared for the post without any outward display of this preparation going by the circumstance of his enthronement. In other words, it can be said that he was unconsciously preparing for the exalted office even when he was a Prince. And after being crowned as Alaafin, he dug deep into all that made the Yoruba tick.

“He was very much at home with the history of virtually every town in Yorubaland. Hardly could he be found wanting in any aspect of Yoruba tradition and norms going by the richness of his contributions to whatever subject he was to discuss.

“Going by his candour, erudition, acumen, charisma and bravery, Oba Adeyemi III raised the bar of Obaship in Yorubaland, in Nigeria, nay in Africa, to a very high pedestal. His type is not easy to come by.

“On a number of occasions, Afenifere has had causes to consult with him and he never disappointed us in terms of how he would shed light on issues and provide useful guidance.

“The leadership and entire members of Afenifere, on behalf of all Yoruba sons and daughters, commiserate with the immediate and extended families of the late Monarch, the entire people of Oyo, Oyo State Government, the Yoruba people all over the world and Nigeria as a whole.

“Afenifere prays for a peaceful repose of the Oba’s soul and for a successor whose reign will also be as rewarding to the Yoruba race, Nigeria and the black race as a whole,” the condolence said