Afenifere has said the constitution review carried out by the National Assembly has become a ritual every four years without any tangible progress to show for it.

In a communique after its online meeting presided over by Reuben Fasoranti, the organisation said an invitation to submit a memoranda was given to it by the Senate constitution review committee but said it would be sad if the country is taken through another motion without movement in the midst of constitutional disorder.

Rather than carry out another review, it recommended the report of the 2014 National Conference and other profound positions on restructuring be adopted as a basis of a meaningful new constitutional order for Nigeria.

It said the recommendations have enough provisions to take Nigeria out of its present crisis.

“We reviewed the latest invitation for memoranda by the Senate for Constitution Review and observed that the exercise has become a ritual every four years without tangible progress. It would be sad if the country is being taken through another motion without movement in the midst of its constitutional disorder.

“We, therefore, recommend the reports of the 2014 National Conference and other profound positions on restructuring as a basis of a meaningful new constitutional order for Nigeria. The mainly pro-federal reports have enough provisions to take Nigeria out of its present crisis.

“The meeting also discussed the Water Resources Bill rejected by the eighth National Assembly, which has been revived surreptitiously by the House of Representatives and we concluded that a dangerous agenda is being pursued by the Executive in wanting to subvert the Land Use Act in the constitution that vests lands in the states in the Governors. The Bill is so dangerous as it seeks to convert waterways to RUGA facilities for the Federal Government. The Bill seeks to give 18 kilometers after River Banks to FG when in a state like Lagos you hardly can go beyond a kilometer of any river before meeting residential buildings. We ask that the Bill be dropped immediately except there is an agenda to divide the country being pursued.

“On fuel and electricity prices increase, the meeting considered the recent increase as the most insensitive policy against a people being ravaged by a national pandemic without adequate support from their goverment. To ask Nigerians to pay more for these facilities is wicked and inhumane.

We call on the people to use all constitutional and peaceful means to resist and reject the hikes.

“On the issue of Amotekun, we restated our rejection of the gaffe by the Federal Government that the Yoruba states security initiative will function under the Inspector General of Police. We fully back our governors that being a product of law by federating units , the outfit should be independent and not be muzzled under the failure of single police that necessitated it in the first place. Seeking to take Amotekun over negates the untruth by the FG that it has commenced restructuring.