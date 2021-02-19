Leaders of the Yoruba socio- cultural group, Afenifere and the southwest security stakeholders’ group (SSSG) at the weekend tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently address the rising spate of insecurity in the southwest.

The Yoruba leaders said the meeting was in swift response to the growing spate of insecurity in the region, disclosing that the meeting was also geared towards working out lasting strategies and modalities to secure the region against killer herdsmen.

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, who is also the chairman and convener of the meeting, added that it was a wake-up call to all prominent stakeholders in the southwest in order to address the various security challenges in the region and further strengthen the safety of the people.

The group, also in a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting said: “We shared the concern of the people in general and prominent Nigerians especially about the security situation in the land. We are worried that the situation if not addressed signals a grievous national crisis.

“The statement of Chief of Defence Staff of the nation calling on Nigerians to defend themselves was clearly official endorsement of self defence. We therefore, call on the government to quickly arrest the apparent descent into anarchy.

“We align with the call of the governors of South West that President Buhari should prove his innocence in the carnage being perpetrated by herders by not only unambiguously condemning their nefarious acts but also taking clear steps to exterminate it”

Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, said the meeting had the backing of Yoruba leaders, including Pa Reuben Fasoranti and Pa Ayo Adebanjo and other stakeholders, adding that the Yoruba nation would not fold its arms and allow the killer herdsmen to send prominent sons and daughters of the race to their early graves

Leaders of other groups present at the meeting include the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), Agbekoya, vigilantes, hunters and others.