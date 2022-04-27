By Chukwudi Nweje

The Pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, yesterday, came short of supporting Chief Afe Babalola, SAN on his call for an interim national government in 2023 rather than general elections.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The organisation said Nigeria needs a government of national unity to tackle the insecurity problems and midwife a new democratic government. it advocated restructuring of Nigeria and the establishment of state police system before the 2023 general election.

It said the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government “has shown that it is incapable and unwilling to tackle the identified problems” facing the country.

Afenifere said this in a communiqué issued at the end of its meeting held at Isanya Ogbo, Ogun State home of its acting leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo on Wednesday.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The communiqué signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, said, “The situation in the country is in a more decisive manner. In view of the seriousness of the situation and considering the fact that the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari has shown that it is incapable and unwilling to tackle the identified problems, Afenifere hereby strongly advocates for a Government of National Unity.”

The organisation reiterated its call for restricting and establishing state police before the 2023 general election.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

He further said, “Afenifere is reiterating its position that restructuring of the Nigerian State must take place before the much-vaunted elections. We also recommend that States that are ready must be allowed to establish their own Police Forces. The performance of Amotekun Security Network in the South West in conjunction with the Nigerian Police has shown clearly that all the criticisms against State Police are unfounded and self-serving.”

The meeting was attended by some prominent members of Afenifere including former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Senator Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele, Chief Supo Sonibare as well as chairmen and members of the group from all the states in Yorubaland.