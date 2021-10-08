Nigeria’s leading commodities player, AFEX, in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria, on Thursday, held a policymakers field day for farmers in Kaduna State.

At least 200 maize and Soyabeans farmers were hosted for the field day at the AFEX maize and Soyabean demo farms in Richifa and Shika in the state.

AFEX Fair Trade Managing Director Kamaldeen Raji said the initiative is to empower the farmers with new and innovative farming techniques and cultural practices to improve local farm yield and tackle the challenge of food insufficiency in the country.

“We are working with the CBN to help maize and soybean farmers modify their production approaches and educate them on best practices by focusing on yield difficulties,” Raji added.

“Experts from the CBN Governor’s office trained farmers on new and innovative techniques of growing maize and soybeans,” he said, adding that this will help boost the farmers productivity and also help in addressing the country’s food insecurity problems.

Raji stated that AFEX intends to expand this project’s scope to include more farmers across the country.

The leading commodities market operator, since inception has helped improve the livelihoods of over 160,000 farmers while cumulatively facilitating over 200,000MT of trades with its solutions through its Work Bench offerings.

AFEX has built Nigeria’s largest supply chain infrastructure, giving producers access to credit, inputs, and markets, which are required to generate sustainable income across the value chain.

About AFEX

At AFEX we harness Africa’s commodities and talent to build shared wealth and prosperity. Our infrastructure and platform investments work to unlock capital to power a trust economy in Africa’s commodities markets. Since its inception in 2014, we have developed and deployed a viable commodities exchange model for the West African market, and are on track to impact one million producers; providing services in productivity and value capture and access to finance and markets. By deploying an efficient market system, we will facilitate trade with Africa worth over USD500 million in the next five years.

AFEX’s vision is to be the reference point for commodities in Africa. To achieve this goal, AFEX looks to introduce products that de-risk the sector, drive financial inclusion for rural communities, develop technology for data collection and market access, and enable capital deployment.

