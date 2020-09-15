Widely recognized and successful serial entrepreneur, Ariella Iorio, says affiliate marketing is key to broadening online audience as well as building traffic on sites.

In a statement, Ariella, noted that giving up the traditional 9 to 5 job is difficult for anyone while adding that, though this kind of day to day grind can be difficult to sustain, it is what tends to make ends meet.

Narrating how she found joy in affiliate marketing, She noted that after suffering serious injuries from a terrible car crash, the trauma she experienced from that period caused her to rethink what she was doing in her life as a college student in which she had to intern for Wesley Virgin for two years for free.

“I interned for Wesley Virgin for two years for free, and he taught me everything I needed to know. He is the King of online marketers. In truth, I now make 600,000 in four months with affiliate marketing” Ariella explained.

According to her, finding the correct audience for an online business can be difficult, but the company is available to help walk potential or existing clients through all the stages of the process to ensure success.

“We have a Done for You System that we basically do all the work for them such as give them the offer to promote, the videos, the Facebook target audience, have a coach call them to set up their Facebook campaign and stick with them to hold their hand throughout this process guaranteeing them their first sale online. We have three phases: mindset (our millionaire in training group), execution (the done for you services program), and the mastery program (Facebook and youtube ads).” Ariella added.