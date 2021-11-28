By Henry Uche

Country Director, ActionAid Nigeria, Ene Obi, has renewed the call on President Muhammadu Buhari to fulfil his campaign promise to comply with the United Nations’ 35 per cent affirmative action as part of efforts to enhance the inclusion of women in the nation’s leadership.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Speaking on the theme: “Women, Peace and Society,” at the annual National Women Conference organised under the auspices of the Women’s Voice and Leadership (WVL) in Nigeria Project, a five-year project funded by the Global Affairs, Canada, and implemented by ActionAid Nigeria, Obi said the conference was meant as an opportunity for deeper reflection on the gender perspective of the rising insecurity which threatens, not just Nigeria’s unity, but individual and collective peace.

Her words: “We continue to see conflicts fought on women bodies. We have seen women used as weapons and targets of violence. The disproportionate impact of insecurity on women and girl-children cannot be ignored.

“We, therefore, must act as fast as possible to stop this expanding insecurity in Nigeria. Acting requires Nigeria to operationalise in all regions of the country, the provisions of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325, which enjoins all states to facilitate women’s participation and leadership in peace and security, and which Nigeria committed herself to.”

Obi maintained that urgent actions require that Nigeria should not be doing this in piece meal, but to be holistic in her response, which implies ensuring that all states are prepared to domesticate and implement action plans.

“The time to act is now. There is no better time than now to enthrone peace. And without women and girls sitting on the table and being part of the peace processes, there will be no advancement in peace and security in the nation.

“ActionAid Nigeria is, therefore, calling on all actors – state and non-state – to rethink our security architecture, and to ensure women’s inclusion in the peace processes so that this epidemic that is upon us is eradicated,” Obi said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .