I went further to build more houses though with mud block and plastered them with cement and let them and we recovered our total investment in just one rent of two years. I found out that property business was more profitable than buying and selling hence, we combined the two, that is, building mud houses in Idu and buying and selling building materials. Many of my friends who visited me from big cities like Lagos, Port Harcourt and Onitsha said they could not live in a mud house in an obscure area where there was no electricity, no pipe borne water and security. I told them that in life you must start within your limit because if you live above your means, definitely, you will go under. I told them that in life you must first build capital, else, if you live above your income, you will find it difficult to maintain such bloated lifestyle. So, some of them took my advice and will always pass the night in my house while some chose to go to hotels. As God may have it, I moved my property busi- ness into town in FCT. So, in 1995, we started at Garki precisely where I bought two plots of land. We started building on the two plots at the same time, one is where I eventually live and I sold the other. There were ready buyers who were anxious to have a house in FCT. Before you would complete a building, some had started paying deposit. And because developers were few in Abuja then, we spread our tentacles by moving 70 per cent of our capital into properties and built more houses across FCT. Later, we moved further from building houses to estates and the first estate we built was EFAB City Estate (Mbora 1) and because people knew that we could deliver, they chose to buy houses from us. We had a lot of challenges because there were a lot of squatters on the land allocated to us by FCDA. It was difficult moving them since they got their allocation through village heads. We tried to dialogue with them and in the cause of our discussions, we found out that they didn’t have anywhere to go so we decided to give them a little help as we could. We bought 8 hectares of land at Masaka and divided it among them and allocated them free of charge. Some of them that had mud houses or batcher got three, four, five and six hundred square meters of land respectively so that they could have permanent houses. After they moved, we demolished the place and built the estate and that has been our strategy. That was how I consolidated and God being on our side, we have been successful.

Secret of my success Honesty, customer satisfaction and hope in God. In EFAB, the customer is the king and we listen to their complaints and ensure that our customers go home smiling. Maintaining cordial rela- tionship with FCT indigenes It has to do with courage and wisdom on how I relate with them. I put them in my shoes because they are human beings like me and I make sure I reach out to them and listen to their complaints and fashion a way to solve such problems. You must always know how to call them to a roundtable discussion to agree and disagree and at the end you reach a consensus. Even if it means parting with some money as compensation, so be it. This is necessary because they own the land and it is their source of living. So, I carry them along and they are happy. I always engage them and I assist them in my little way. Assistance from the Fed- eral Government in dealing with land owners in FCT The only way the government supports us is through allocation of land even though they are supposed to put up infrastructure up to the gate of the estate, but that is not always the case. Sometimes they do and sometimes they don’t and if you keep on waiting for them it may take too long. Therefore, you have to bridge the gap between government and the indigenes by providing most of the infrastructure.