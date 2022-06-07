Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli-Okumade II, described the attack as an affront on Yoruba nation.

He charged the governors of the South-West to wake up and do more in the task of securing the region, noting that “with the creation of Amotekun and its activities so far, it was assumed that a lasting solution had been found to the challenge of insecurity, occasioned by kidnapping, banditry, herdsmen attacks among others, but, with the Sunday ugly incident, it is not yet Uhuru.

“This is not time to seek political correctness at the detriment of the people that elected you into offices as their governors. It is time to prioritize the safety of the people’s lives and property, because, you are first and foremost Yoruba person before becoming a Nigerian and without the people being massacred by the blood suckers, you cannot be governors.”

