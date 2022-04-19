Afghan caretaker government has commissioned 700 soldiers, the Ministry of Defence said on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Defence said this at a special graduation ceremony of 700 soldiers after military and intellectual training from the training centre of 215th al-Azam Corps.

The newly trained soldiers assured that they were ready to make sacrifices to preserve the country’s territorial integrity and defend the land and serve the people of Afghanistan.

The Taliban-led caretaker government has been working to establish a 350,000-strong security force, Deputy Prime Minister Mawlawi Abdul Salam Hanafi told local media recently. (Xinhua/NAN)