Deputy spokesman of the caretaker government Inamullah Samangani said Afghanistan has established a military unit to protect the forests and prevent deforestation in the mountainous country.

A spokesman of the government on Tuesday said the cabinet of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the 450-member military unit, would be deployed in both crop-yielding such as pistachio and regular forests countrywide.

“Up to 100 people of the unit would be tasked in national capital of Kabul and its adjacent areas, while each 50 people in seven provinces with most forests, such as Kunar, Nuristan, Khost, Laghman, Paktia, Paktika and Nangarhar, to prevent illegally cutting of forests and smuggling of woods,” the spokesman added.

According to Samangani said the Afghan government has taken measures to invest in the agricultural sector as overall agricultural production dramatically declined in recent years due to drought, as well as persistent fighting and instability in rural areas. (Xinhua/NAN)

