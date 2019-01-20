NAN

The newly appointed Afghan minister of interior affairs, Amrullah Saleh, has resigned from his post, a Spokesman for the Ministry, Najib Danish, said on Saturday.

Saleh assumed the position only 27 days ago, but he resigned to join an electoral team, Danish said.

It was not officially confirmed which electoral campaign he will join.

However, citing an anonymous source, local news agency Pajhwak wrote that Saleh would join incumbent Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s election campaign.

Saleh, a well-known figure hostile to Pakistani intelligence, announced a series of measures in what he called his attempts to “revive the dignity of police” in his short-lived tenure.

The reforms included a ban on posting any information about ongoing operations on social media by police.

He also banned the ministry’s officials from visiting any foreign country’s embassy without informing the ministry beforehand.

During his time as minister, the ministry published the names of famous drug distributors in Kabul and handed out a list of suspected criminals in the city for the first time.

Disappointed by his resignation, a Kabul-based retired general, Mohammad Ah Gul Mujahid, expressed doubts that his “good work might be continued by his successor.”