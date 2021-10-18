Scores of families affected by latest terrorist attacks in two Afghan provinces have received humanitarian aid provided by Iran, local officials confirmed on Monday.

At least 93 worshippers were killed and more than 230 people wounded in suicide bomb attacks against two Shiite Muslims mosques during Friday prayers in northern Kunduz and southern Kandahar provinces, earlier this month.

In northern Kunduz Province, 240 families of victims were provided with food and non-food items, Matiullah Rohani, Director of Provincial Information and Culture Directorate, told Xinhua.

The assistance was dispatched to Kunduz airport, a couple of days ago by planes, the official said.

Earlier on Monday, two planes transported 35 tonnes of relief consignment, including 10 tonnes of medicines, from Iran to Kandahar International Airport, according to Hafiz Abdul Hai, Head of Provincial Health Directorate.

A total of 30 patients, who sustained serious wounds, would be taken to Iran from a regional hospital in Kandahar City, capital of Kandahar, the official added.

The affiliates of Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for the deadly explosions that occurred on Oct. 15 and Oct. 8 in Afghanistan. (Xinhua/NAN)

