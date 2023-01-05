The Afghan counter-narcotics police destroyed a drug processing lab and arrested two persons on the charge of involvement in the drug business in Afghanistan’s northern Badakhshan province.

This is according to the report by the state-run Bakhtar news agency (BNA) on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, the units of counter-narcotic police launched an operation in the Argo district of Badakhshan province on Wednesday, discovering and destroying a drug processing lab.

An arrest of two persons from the site was made, the news agency reported.

According to the media outlet, the police have also uncovered a huge number of materials used in manufacturing heroine from the site.

Afghan authorities have intensified their crackdown on illicit drugs and those involved in the underground business, as security personnel arrested one alleged drug smuggler in Afghanistan’s western Herat province on Sunday.

The Afghan Taliban-led interim government issued a decree in April 2022, banning poppy cultivation and its processing.

Since then, the Afghan police have stepped up the fight against illegal drugs in the country. (Xinhua/NAN)