Media on Friday, reported that several government officials and Police chiefs in the Afghan provinces of Laghman and Ghazni, have been jailed or missing after the Taliban took power in Kabul.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban Spokesperson, said at the militants’ first news conference after taking control of the capital, that they would not seek revenge on their rivals.

The Taliban also declared amnesty across Afghanistan.

However, relatives of several Afghan officials, including the governor and the police chief of Laghman, told TOLO News that they were still in Taliban custody, after surrendering to the militants.