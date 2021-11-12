From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Republic of India, earlier in the week, hosted the eight-nation regional security dialogue on Afghanistan.

The event which took place in New Delhi, particularly emphasised that Afghanistan’s territory should not be used for “sheltering, training, planning or financing any terrorist act.”

The Times of India reported that the National Security Adviser of India, Ajit Doval, chaired the dialogue, which was attended by his counterparts from Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

India hosted the dialogue to firm up a common approach for practical cooperation in confronting increasing threats of terrorism, radicalisation and drug trafficking following the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul.

“The Third Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan called for support for a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan.

“It called for collective cooperation against menace of radicalisation, extremism, separatism and drug trafficking.

“It stated that the dialogue on Afghanistan has condemned in strongest terms all terrorist activities and reaffirmed firm commitment to combat terrorism.

“At the meeting, humanitarian assistance was sought for Afghanistan in an unimpeded, direct and assured manner.

“It should be ensured that fundamental rights of women, children and minority communities in Afghanistan are not violated, the declaration mentioned.

“Participants at the Delhi dialogue discussed evolving situation in Afghanistan, its regional and global ramifications, the declaration informed.

“The Delhi declaration also stated that Wednesday’s NSA-level meeting talked about the need to form an open and truly inclusive government in Afghanistan.

“The eight-nation meeting, hosted by India, stressed on the importance of inclusion of all sections in the administrative and political structure imperative for successful reconciliation in Afghanistan, the said declaration also mentioned,” the Times of India wrote.

Speaking during the meeting, Doval said it was time for close consultations and greater cooperation.

“The recent developments in Afghanistan have important implications not only for the people of that country, but also for its neighbours and the region,” Doval said.

Doval who chaired the meeting further said it was time to have close consultations, greater cooperation and coordination among the regional countries on the Afghan situation.

“We all have been keenly watching developments in Afghanistan,” Doval stated,

Doval also said he was confident “our deliberations will contribute to help Afghan people and enhance our collective security.”

In his remarks, the Secretary, Security Council of Tajikistan, Nasrullo Rahmatjon Mahmudzoda, said: “As we have a long border with Afghanistan, the current situation creates extra risk and possibilities for drug trafficking, terrorism. The situation on Tajik-Afghan borders remains complicated.”

Mahmudzoda further said, “We, as the neighbouring country are ready to participate in all programs that can help the people of Afghanistan.”

On its part, Iran called for inclusive government in Afghanistan.

The Secretary, National Security Council, Iran, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, said: “There’s crisis of migration, refugees in Afghanistan and the solution can come with the formation of an inclusive government, and participation of all ethnic groups. Hoping to come up with a mechanism to resolve it.”

Shamkhani also said it was unfortunate that today, Afghanistan is involved in terrorism, poverty and misery.

He further said “issues of multilateral dimensions, the issues which have already destroyed Afghanistan” would be discussed.

