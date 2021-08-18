From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

A People’s Democratic Party (PDP) women leader in Kogi State, Princess Grace Iye Adejoh, has called on the Taliban to respect and honour their word on protecting the rights of women and children in Afghanistan after the take over of the country on Monday

In a press statement made available to reporters in Lokoja, the women leader said the Taliban must ensure that the women and girls are allowed access to quality education and guaranteed equal rights for the development of the country.

The PDP women leader, who described the current situation in Afghanistan as heart-wrenching, called on the United Nations to immediately wade into the crisis so as to salvage the lives of its citizens, especially women and children

The statement reads in part:

‘The Taliban must be magnanimous in victory and know that they are dealing with humans who have visions for their lives just as they Taliban have for themselves.

‘Therefore the Taliban should seek to protect the interest of the Afghan people as they carry out their agenda in line with global practice, for the peace and progress of the Afghan people and the world generally. As long as they do this, the world itself will be at peace with them.

‘I believe that the Taliban themselves have gained some experience from their years of being out of power and will tread carefully no matter the message they are sending.

‘Also the Taliban should know that it will not be business as usual, as they are going to be encountering an Afghanistan that is more enlightened by reason of the presence of more educated and better-informed people than the ones they left before their return.

‘I am however calling on United Nations and all global leaders to stand with the Afghan people and hold the Taliban accountable if they renege on their promises to give fair treatment to all especially the women, children and the minority tribe.

‘To the Afghan people, I will say to them to remain strong and face this situation with great strength, courage and hope, because it is better to face the evil day now than postpone it.

‘It is a known fact that no matter how long one postpones the evil day, the evil day will surely come. let them see the continuous stay of the Americans in their land as the postponement of the evil day and their departure as long overdue. This mindset will give them a bit of courage, for it is in the face of an adversary a people’s strength is truly measured and the Afghan people will win.

‘This is not a permanent condition for the Afghan people, I believe there is hope for them. The kind of Hope that came the way of Rwanda people by their resolve and resilience to stay together in oneness and peace, let this encourage the people of Afghanistan.’