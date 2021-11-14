From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Republic of India, earlier in the week, hosted the eight-nation regional security dialogue on Afghanistan.

The event which took place in New Delhi, particularly emphasised that Afghanistan’s territory should not be used for “sheltering, training, planning or financing any terrorist act.”

The Times of India reported that India’s National Security Adviser, Ajit Doval, chaired the dialogue, which was attended by his counterparts from Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

India hosted the dialogue to firm up a common approach to practical cooperation in confronting increasing threats of terrorism, radicalisation and drug trafficking following the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul.

“The Third Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan called for support for a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan. It called for collective cooperation against menace of radicalisation, extremism, separatism and drug trafficking.

“It stated that the dialogue on Afghanistan has condemned in strongest terms all terrorist activities and reaffirmed firm commitment to combat terrorism.

“At the meeting, humanitarian assistance was sought for Afghanistan in an unimpeded, direct and assured manner.

“It should be ensured that fundamental rights of women, children and minority communities in Afghanistan are not violated, the declaration mentioned.

