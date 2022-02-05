From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United Nations (UN), has expressed concern over human rights violations in Afghanistan.

The Asia News International (ANI), South Asia’s Leading Multimedia News Agency, reported that the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) expressed deep concern over the reports of human rights violations in the country.

ANI reported that during a meeting with Taliban officials at the Ministry of Interior Affairs-Afghanistan, the UNAMA Human Rights said that there is a need for investigations, transparency and accountability of such cases in Afghanistan.

“UNAMA Human Rights met with Taliban officials at @moiafghanistan today. Discussed alleged cases of human rights violations and concerns re ex-ANSF/Govt members, civsoc, media, judiciary, religious clerics and women activists. Need for investigations, transparency and accountability,” UNAMA said in a tweet.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The report further disclosed that at least, 30 journalists and media workers have been killed, manhandled, and injured in Afghanistan from the beginining of 2021 till July 2021, while many of them were also threatened by government officials, according to a report by an Afghanistan non profit, Nai.

“Last year in December, a religious scholar was killed in Afghanistan’s western Farah province.

“In November, four women activists in the Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif in the northern Balkh province were killed.

“Various violent incidents against women have emerged since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan after the fall of the government in August. Despite repeated calls from all around the world, the Taliban have failed to deliver its promises on women’s safety and their assurance of an inclusive government,” ANI reported.