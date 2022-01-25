From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Ebonyi State government recently declared emergency in education, in a bid to revamp the sector, and the Afikpo North Local Government Area has swiftly taken a cue from the state with the inauguration of its education board.

Chairman of the council, Oby Oko-Enyim, inaugurated the board on January 14, with renowned environmentalist and executive director of technology for Transformative Development Foundation, Ewah Otu Eleri, as its pioneer chairman.

Oko-Enyim said during the inauguration at the council secretariat, Afikpo, that the board will oversee the running of basic education in the LGA.

According to her, the inauguration was to merely formalise the already ongoing effort by the council through the help of Eleri to deliver quality basic education in the LGA. She thanked the education promoter, Eleri and other board members for accepting the task of repositioning education in the local government area.

In his brief response, the board chairman thanked the council administration for providing him and other board members the opportunity to serve in the board. He noted that children from Afikpo North LGA must be supported to compete in the world economy, emphasizing that “education can put the Afikpo North LGA on the global map.”

Other members of the board are Professor Amari Omaka, a senior advocate of Nigeria, Chief Dave Nwachukwu, Mrs Celestina Enwo, Rev. Father Charles Iduma, Ezeogo Basil Onya, Cecilia Oko Nnachi, Apostle Chima Elekwa, Aka Onya Iya, Elizabeth Mbe, Catechist Igwe, Chukwu Oko and Raymond Ikpor as secretary.