The Nigerian Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT) and the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to boost capacity of Nigeria Air Force (NAF) personnel.

Signing the MoU at AFIT on Monday in Kaduna, the Commandant of AFIT, AVM Musbau Olatunji, said the agreement was in pursuant of partnership and collaboration with PTDF in areas of research and personnel development.

He said that the MoU would avail them of a new route for capacity development in areas of training of manpower.

Olatunji explained that AFIT was mandated to train manpower of the NAF, and also had the capacity to extend its facilities to the civil populace in training manpower for the aviation industry.

“Signing MoU with PTDF who are our partners today, will further enhance our ability for capacity development for training of manpower, sponsoring of personnel and lecturers,” he said.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of PTDF, Alhaji Bello Aliyu-Gusau, had said they and AFIT had a long standing relationship.

He explained that the MoU was to further solidify their relationship and look for new areas of partnership or cooperation.

“We believe there is a synergy between what we are doing in the PTDF and what is happening here in AFIT, especially in critical areas of engineering and maritime security”, Aliyu-Gusau said. (NAN)

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.