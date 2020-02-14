The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) said tomorrow’s All-Comers competition will go ahead as scheduled.

Secretary General of the federation, Niyi Beyioku, said all arrangements have been concluded for a hitch free event and advised athletes to attend as the federation officially begins its preparations for summer’s Olympic Games in Yokohama, Japan.

“The AFN, under the leadership of Olamide George, is the one recognised by the constitution of the federation, and athletes, state associations and clubs are advised to take note,” Beyioku added in a press statement made available to newsmen, on Thursday, in Abuja.

“The AFN is governed by its constitution and World Athletics has always acknowledged that member federations must be governed by its set of rules as adopted by its congress. The congress of the AFN adopted a constitution for the federation in November 2017, where the powers and functions of everybody linked with the administration of the sport is clearly spelt out. It is

actually patterned after some articles of world athletics constitution, and we know the international governing body for the sport understands the importance of sticking to provisions of the constitution by member federations.”

The AFN Secretary General dismissed reports that there is a new director general, who will perform the functions of the secretary general as provided for in the AFN constitution.

“That can only be a figment of some people’s imagination.”