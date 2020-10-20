The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has approved the maiden edition of Ogbomosoland Marathon Race 2020.

The federation, in a letter dated October 16, 2020, signed by its Secretary General, Prince Adisa A. Beyioku appreciates the effort of the planning committee “in engaging youth in athletics in Nigeria as this would increase the general fitness level and promote their health lifestyle.”

However, in view of the raging coronavirus pandemic, it enjoined the committee to be guided by ‘COVID-19 Sports Code and Resumption protocol’ approved by the Federal Government as a condition precedent to organising any sports engagement and event in the Nigeria.

The organising committee was also charged to liaise with the AFN for further details on the organisation of the marathon.

Ogbomoso Marathon will hold in Ogbomoso on the Saturday November 28, where the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare is expected to flag off the race.

Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Oladunni Oyewunmi Ajagungbade (111) CFR and all the chairmen of local government areas in Ogbomoso zone among many other dignitaries had thrown their weight behind the race.

Reacting to the approval from AFN, the chairman of the Planning committee, Prince Oyebamiji Aderemi Joy expressed the readiness of the committee to host the marathon.

He assures all the athletes, spectators, dignitaries and officials who will grace the event of adequate security and exciting experience.

The Race, which will start from Oja Akande, takes marathoners through major roads in the ancient town will end at Soun Stadium in Ogbomoso.