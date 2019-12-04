Board members of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) have described Evangelist Solomon Ogba’s resignation from the federation’s board as an attempt to divert attention from the $150,000 World Athletics grant given to the federation for the hosting of the 21st African Athletics Championships in Asaba, Delta State, last year.

Brown Ebewele, one of the board members, said Ogba should explain why the money was not paid into the federation’s account but a private account.

Ogba had, on Monday, resigned as a board member of the AFN citing unhealthy politics in the board and undue interference by the federal government in the affairs of the federation.

Ogba also revealed, in another press statement by his media adviser, Olukayode Thomas, that the $150,000 was a grant from World Athletics, through the Confederation of African Athletics, to the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the championship in Asaba.

“Ogba should tell that to the Marines. When we hosted the African Junior Championships in 1997, in Ibadan, the IAAF gave AFN $90,000 to assist in the hosting of the championships. We know how this thing works and he shouldn’t come and be telling us cock and bull stories. The board is not interested in his resignation. We will go ahead with our investigation and we will involve the anti-graft agencies if necessary,” said Ebewele.

Another board member, Dare Esan, also picked holes in Ogba’s claims that the constitution of the AFN was not being followed and that the federal government unduly interferred in the affairs of the federation