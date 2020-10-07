Members of the board of Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) have disassociated themselves from the failed attempt by Ibrahim Shehu Gusau to register the federation as a Limited Liability Company at the Corporate Affairs Commission.

Gusau had sometimes in January 2019 engaged the services of a law firm, Flourish Chambers to register the federation as a Limited Liability Company under Part C of the Companies and Allied Matters act, C20, LFN 2004 at the Corporate Affairs Commission.

The move however backfired as the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development did not give its consent when approached by the CAC. Documents received from the Commission revealed that Gusau and the recalled Athletes Representative on the board of AFN, Sunday Adeleye were named trustees of the federation.

Some board members of the AFN told our correspondent they were shocked by the revelation.

‘There was never a time the issue of registering the AFN founded by government in 1944 was discussed at any of our board meetings since we were inaugurated in 2017 and up to the time the attempt to register the federation with the CAC was made,’” said former Nigeria international and Olympian, Gabriel Okon who represents the South South zone on the board of the AFN.