As many as 34 of the 37 members of Congress of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria have denounced the purported Elective Congress convened by its immediate past president, Shehu Ibrahim Gusau.

The AFN congress at its extraordinary meeting on Sunday June 13 in Abuja disassociated itself from the purported elective congress and challenged Gusau to publish the names of state association chairmen and secretaries that attend the meeting in Kebbi.

The congress affirmed the AFN constitution adopted on November 16, 2017 will be the working document of the federation and which will be used for its elective congress. Consequently, the congress rejected the reported elective congress in Kebbi as it was not convened pursuant to articles 4, 6.1.4, 6.1.5, 8.3.6 and 8.3.9 of the AFN constitution.

The congress was attended by 34 state athletics associations out of 37 set up a constitutional review committee as part of agreement reached at the reconciliation meeting of the board of the AFN brokered by Confederation of African Athletics, CAA in Abuja in April.

Meanwhile, the AFN elective congress holds today in Abuja with Delta state athletics association chairman Tonobock Okowa clearly the man to beat for the position of AFN president. Okowa was unanimously voted as the representative of the South South zone of Nigeria at the zonal elections held last Friday.

Others in the race to succeed the embattled immediate past president of the federation include the immediate past vice president Olamide George who will have to win the South West runoff election that will precede the main election today; Alhaji Ahmed Kaita who will also feature in the rerun election in the North West zone.