The Athletics Federation of Nigeria says the ruling of the Federal High Court in Lagos did not validate the so-called elective congress purportedly held in Kebbi and wishes to unequivocally state that the Tonobock Okowa-led executive board of the Federation elected at an elective congress in Abuja on June 14, 2021 remains the national governing body for the sport of athletics in Nigeria.

The Okowa-led board, according to a statement signed by Prince Adeniyi Adisa Beyioku, its Secretary General, is recognised by World Athletics, Confederation of African Athletics, the Nigeria Olympic Committee and the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development.

The Federation says the court only declined jurisdiction on the application brought before it by Dr. Solomon Alao in his personal capacity as the South West Zonal representative on the board of the AFN.

The suit was not instituted by the AFN and judgement was not delivered on the merits of the case.

“The former president of the AFN, Ibrahim Shehu Gusau raised an objection pertaining to the jurisdiction of the Court in Lagos to adjudicate on the matter as he has filed a case challenging the elective congress of June 14, 2021 in Abuja pending before a court in Abuja.

“Gusau argued he filed his case prior to Dr. Alao’s application before the Federal High Court in Lagos and it was on this basis the court declined jurisdiction. The court did not deliver judgement on the merit of the case and has not validated the elective congress in Kebbi organised in contravention of the provisions of articles 6.1.4, 6.1.5, 8.3.6 and 8.3.9 of the AFN constitution (2017).

