Newly appointed Performance Director of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), former 400m hurdler, Victor Okorie, has joined the ‘Team Leaders Site Visit’ for a tour of facilities in the U.S. city of Eugene, Oregon, ahead of the 2022 World Athletics Championship.

Okorie, the southeast zonal representative on the AFN board, won a series of medals for Nigeria in his active days, including a silver at Abuja 2003 All African Games. He also won the 400m hurdles at Imo ‘98 and Bauchi 2000 National Sports Festival, and flew the nation’s flag at 2003 World Athletics Championship held in Paris, France. Okorie was Middle Tennessee State University school 400m hurdles record holder for several years, as well as Sunbelt Conference record holder. He retired with a Personal Best time of 49.19seconds in the 400m hurdles.

Speaking from Los Angeles, California, before he connected a flight to Eugene, Oregon yesterday, Okorie said that the ‘Team Leaders Site Visit’ would enable top athletics officials from different parts of the world to ascertain the level of preparation by the host city for the 2022 World Athletics Championship.

“The city of Eugene, Oregon will host the 2022 World Athletics Championship, and the ‘Team Leaders Site Visit’ is to tour the facilities. Americans will always go for the best in terms of facilities, but there is the need for us to see what is on ground. I am representing the AFN here,” Okorie said.

The tour of facilities began yesterday and will end tomorrow (Wednesday).

Meanwhile, the AFN Performance Director, Okorie, has opened talks with some top U.S.-based Nigerian athletes ahead of the new athletics season, which is expected to begin in December.

“The new athletics season will commence soon, and there is the need for me to discuss with some of our athletes on some of the things they need to do,” Okorie said. “I have spoken with Ruth Usoro, Yinka Ajayi, Tobi Amusan, Rosemary Chukwuma, Divine Oduduru, Enekwechi Chukwuebuka, Chioma Onyekwere, Annette Echikunwoke, Oyesade Olatoye and Rilwan Alowonle, among others. I check on them on a weekly basis to see how their training is going. This new AFN board led by Chief Tonobok Okowa will carry the athletes along in whatever thing we do. We will give them the encouragement they need to get good results. All we need is the support of Nigerians and the government,” Okorie said.

